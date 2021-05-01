Delighted to be back - the boys and girls of Cahir Park AFC return

50/50 DRAW – Our 50/50 is back, tickets are on sale now for €2 each or 3 for €5. Tickets are available in local shops and from committee members. This has been a hard year on sporting clubs with no fundraising and no income available to us. So this is a very important fundraiser for us. Our first Draw is on this Friday April 30.

We appreciate your support.



Helpers needed- Cahir Park AFC would appreciate any help over the coming weeks as we prepare to return to play in a safe manner. Coaches, Helpers, Lace tiers and Covid Officers are required to assist a number of groups. If you are willing to give your time please private message our Facebook page. Thanks in advance.



Congratulations - Huge congratulationss to Shannon Morrissey and Rosanna Kiely on signing with Wexford Youths. We wish the ladies the best of luck for the upcoming season.



Reminder – Please contact Matthew if you are interested in goalkeeping coaching at Cahir Park Astro once restrictions have eased. This is a great opportunity for all aspiring young keepers.



TSS&DL Launch your Club needs you Campaign- Monday April 26 saw a return to non contact training. This is fantastic news with all clubs preparing to welcome your son or daughter back to football after such a long break. The return to training now requires all clubs to put in additional measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

All Clubs are made up of volunteers who willingly give up their time for the love of the sport. However they cannot do it all and need every bit of help. So if you have a couple of hours to spare a week please get in touch with your local Club.

The Clubs who require volunteers are Peake Villa FC, Two mile Borris, St Kevin's, Mullinahone FC, Slievenamon Celtic, Killenaule /Moyglass School Girls, Cashel Town Schoolboys/Girls, Moyglass Schoolboys, Clerihan FC, St Michael's Schoolboys, Bansha Celtic, Donohill FC, Tipperary Town School Girls, Shanbally Utd, Clonmel Town, Clonmel Celtic and Cahir Park.