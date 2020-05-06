Carrick-on-Suir man to run 50kms with 50lbs on his back this Saturday to raise funds for Pieta House

A Carrick-on-Suir man will embark on a grueling running challenge this Saturday to raise funds for Pieta House suicide and self harm prevention centre.

Lee Lanigan will run 50km carrying 50lbs on his back to raise funds for the charity that is close to his heart. He will be running the 50km over a route of 5km radius from his home in keeping with Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

He is embarking on the challenge on the day Pieta House's main fundraising event of the year – the Darkness into Light walk/run – was originally scheduled to take place. The event, like all mass gatherings, has been cancelled as a public health precaution due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lee said what can't be cancelled is the service Pieta House provides, which is under threat after the cancellation of its biggest fundraiser.

He is raising funds for Pieta House in memory of his beloved mother Sharon who died almost 11 years ago after a battle with depression.

He said the 50lbs weight he will be carrying on his back as he runs symbolises the invisible weight people suffering from depression carry around with them daily.

“Unfortunately most of us now know someone who has been effected by depression or suicide, and as most will know, so was my family 10 years ago now.”

He recalled the sorrow he felt the year after his mother's death was like hell but stressed there is always hope and he has come out the other side. He urged people to never give up hope.

“I hope you can spare something for such a worthy cause that needs everyone's help right now,” Lee concluded.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Lee Lanigan's 50km fundraising run can do so through the GoFundme page: 50km with 50lbs for Pieta. The link is:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/50km-with-50lbs-for-pieta?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1