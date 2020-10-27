Planning application submitted for new Tipperary pharmacy and café

A planning application proposing to develop a new pharmacy and café near to Carrick-on-Suir’s St Brigid’s Hospital has been submitted to Tipperary County Council.

The application submitted by Jazzberry Ltd proposes demolishing two single storey detached dwellings, one of which is a former shop, at Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir and build a new single-storey pharmacy with café with provision for part first-floor storage.

The application also proposes replacing the existing combined vehicle access with two vehicle entrances, external canopies for both the pharmacy and café, new parking, a new vehicle height restricter, bin store, signage and lighting, landscaping and external seating.

The planning application was submitted to the council on October 20 and the local authority’s planning department is due to decide on December 14 whether to approve or refuse the application or seek further information.