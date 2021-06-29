Carrick Davins U13 footballers reach South semi-final

Carrick Davins U13 footballers reach South semi-final

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Davins U13 team have qualified for the semi-final of the South Football Championship.
And the Intermediate team defeated Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-14 to 13 points at the weekend. The club’s Juvenile Academy takes place every Thursday at 6.30pm while U13 and U11 football training continues on Wednesdays at 6.30pm and Saturdays at 12pm
The lotto draw jackpot wasn’t won last week. Numbers drawn were: 9, 11, 21, 23. Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each. They were: Ashlyn Walsh, Ger, JJ and Emer O’Neill of Mill Street and Emma Dowley.

