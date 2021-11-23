Benefit night planned in Carrick-on-Suir bar this weekend

File Photo
A benefit night for Alice and John Cummins will take place in O’Connors' Bar, John Street in Carrick this Saturday, November 27.
Music will be a Dirty Dancing disco.
There will be door prizes and a raffle on the night.
Tickets costs €5. All are welcome to come along and support the cause
Fourmilewater clubman Michael Morrissey in action for Clonmel High School in their Munster Schools win over Blackwater CS, Lismore
On Monday, November 29 at 8pm the election of the first Ballylooby Community Council will take place in the Hall at 8pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.