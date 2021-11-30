Free Saturday parking in council car parks in Carrick-on-Suir in run up to Christmas

William Street Car Park in Carrick-on-Suir will be one of the car parks free to customers on Saturdays in December
Shoppers can park for free in Carrick-on-Suir’s council-owned car parks on Saturdays, December 4, 11 and 18. T
The free parking will apply to the Tipperary County Council car parks at William Street, New Street, Strand Lane and Greenside.
