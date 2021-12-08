Road in Carrick-on -Suir has now reopened

L-6605 Carrick-on -Suir has now reopened
Tipperary County Council has announced that the L-6605 near junction L6606 Mullough Carrick on Suir has reopened.
The road closed last night due to fallen trees from Storm Barra.
Road re-opened on the L-6605 near junction L6606 Mullough Carrick on Suir: The L-6606 near Mullough, Carrick on Suir has now re-opened. https://t.co/8p5dhet7nr— Tipperary County Council (@TipperaryCoCo) December 8, 2021
