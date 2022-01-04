Boil water notice update for Carrick-on-Suir

Irish Water is reminding customers in Carrick-on-Suir that the boil water notice put in place on December 26 is still in place.

Colin Cunningham from Irish Water thanks customers for their patience and says people in Carrick-on-Suir must continue to boil water before use.

"Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are undertaking works at the Water Treatment Plant and are continuing to conduct water quality sampling to enable lifting of the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. At this time, the exact date the notice will be lifted is unknown; however, we anticipate that it will remain in place until next week at least.

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Please continue to boil water before use until further notice," said Mr Cunningham.

Water must be boiled for

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.



While the boil water notice is in place, the following actions should be taken.