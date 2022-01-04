Search

04 Jan 2022

Boil water notice update for Carrick-on-Suir

Customers are reminded that the notice is still in place

Irish Water is reminding customers in Carrick-on-Suir that the boil water notice put in place on December 26 is still in place. 

Colin Cunningham from Irish Water thanks customers for their patience and says people in Carrick-on-Suir must continue to boil water before use. 

"Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are undertaking works at the Water Treatment Plant and are continuing to conduct water quality sampling to enable lifting of the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. At this time, the exact date the notice will be lifted is unknown; however, we anticipate that it will remain in place until next week at least.

 "I would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Please continue to boil water before use until further notice," said Mr Cunningham. 

Water must be boiled for

  • Drinking;
  • Drinks made with water;
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating;
  • Brushing of teeth;
  • Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.
      

While the boil water notice is in place, the following actions should be taken. 

  • Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);
  • Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;
  • Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;
  • Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;
  • Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds, it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

