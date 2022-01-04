Tipperary Car Registrations up almost 8% in 2021

Car registrations in Tipperary were up 7.88% in 2021, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

A total of 2711 cars were registered in 2021 compared to 2513 in 2020.

Nationwide, car registration was up 19% but still less than 2019 pre-pandemic according to SIMI.

SIMI Director General Brian Cooke said that both Covid-19 and Brexit had presented challenges, the industry has reasons to be optimistic.

"The difficulties arising from both COVID and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry. While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels.

"On a positive note, the sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in 2021, and with the sale of EVs being underpinned by SEAI Grants, we can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022," said Mr Cooke.

Mr Cooke said that pre-orders suggest the industry will return to a pre-pandemic market.

However, he also said that the anticipated growth would not be enough to reduce old cars and emissions on the road.

"We need to see significant growth in the years ahead if we want to optimise the benefits of reduced emissions from new cars. We will see annual increases in Electric Vehicle sales, but the extent of their penetration into the fleet will not only be determined by the increased choice of EVs been supplied but also by the continuation of Government supports," said Mr Cooke