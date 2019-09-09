Rosegreen Field Day of family fun on September 15 

All roads lead to Rosegreen next weekend for the annual Field Day on Sunday, September 15, at 1.30pm.



A family fun day is planned. New events include a funfair and a dancing platform.



So while the juniors have fun on rides and bouncy castles, adults can dance at the crossroads to the music of Tim O'Dwyer.

Children will also have fun in athletics events, underage hurling and camogie games and relax on the pony and trap tour of the fields.



Regular wheel of fortune value to be experienced together with bric-a-brac stall, fun golf and skittles. Win great prizes in the raffle. Bring your dog (on lead) for the dog show. Relax with a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy home-baked treats before competing in the monster auction for that great bargain.