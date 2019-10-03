TIPPERARY SOCCER
Three players score a hat-trick each as Tipperary defeat Limerick 10-1
Hot shot James Harding who scored a hat-trick along with Mickey McDermott and Eoin Byrne in Cashel United's 10-1 win in the FAI Junior Cup against Galbally United on Sunday last.
NEW BALANCE FAI JUNIOR CUP (Round 1)
GALBALLY UNITED 1 CASHEL TOWN 10
On paper this looked like a potential banana skin for a high flying Cashel Town team, especially given the home side’s impressive record in cup competitions over the last few years.
And the home side looked like this could be another surprise when they took the lead in the second minute through a penalty kick that was fired to the net by Darren Sheedy.
But that was as good as it got, and things went downhill very quickly afterwards as Cashel took complete control of the game. They had three players scoring hat tricks by the end of the game with Mickey McDermott, Eoin Byrne and James Harding fighting over the match ball, along with a rare effort from Gavin Browne, to give Town their place in the hat for the next phase.
