Be Afraid! Be Very Afraid! Spook Fest in Tipperary this Sunday

The New Inn Spook Fest will take place this Sunday, October 27. Registration is from 3.30pm at the GAA Clubhouse.

The Zombie Lantern walk will be from the GAA Centre to the New Inn Community Centre where there will be games, storytelling and Kiddie disco. All children must be accompanied by an adult. €5 entry and Family €20.

See New Inn Festival Facebook page for more details on Children’s Lantern and Family Scarecrow displays competitions.

This is the first year of the event and the organisers have received a great response with over 30 entries.

This is a joint effort from all the community.

Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday.





