Cashel councillor Declan Burgess welcomes announcement to extend free flu vaccine

The influenza vaccine will be freely available to children aged 2 to 12 and all at-risk groups in Tipperary, a Fine Gael Councillor has confirmed.

Councillor Declan Burgess said: “I welcome the recent announcement by my colleague, Health Minister Simon Harris, to extend the influenza vaccine to all children aged from 2 to 12 years inclusive, free of charge.

“Tipperary people in the HSE-defined at-risk groups, aged from 6 months to 69 years inclusive, are also entitled to get the flu jab free of charge as part of an expansion of the seasonal influenza vaccination programme for winter 2020/21.

“I fear a second wave of Covid-19 coupled with the winter flu has the potential to overwhelm Tipperary hospitals and cause needless deaths and illness” said Declan.

“Officials in the Department of Health are now working closely with the HSE to put in place an expansion of the seasonal influenza programme in Tipperary for winter 2020/21 and further information will be provided when arrangements have been finalized.

“We need to ensure that vulnerable people in Tipperary are adequately protected against the flu which can be fatal and can cause life-threatening complications” said the Cashel based Cllr.

Burgess concluded “That is why I would strongly advise those in at-risk groups, as well as healthcare workers, to get themselves vaccinated this autumn.”