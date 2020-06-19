Hannah Green a TY student from Rockwell College will represent her country in the Microsoft Office Specialist Word section on June 25.

While the Championship was due to be held in London it will now be held remotely.

Hannah was chosen as she recorded the best score and time combined last December when sitting her Word Exam.

PRIDE

Hannah’s teacher Roisin Egan spoke of her “pride in having a student that beat 9,000 other students nationally”.

“She was so cool throughout the exam it was clear that Hannah had her work done and spent long hours doing the practice exams.

“She deserves this honour,” Ms Egan said.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

While Hannah is naturally disappointed not being able to travel to London for the scheduled event, she is however used to sitting her exams remotely as she successfully sat both of her PowerPoint and Excel exams remotely through the school's Teams Programme.

School Principal Audrey O’Byrne spoke of her pride in Hannah’s achievements and reflected on the continued success at national level of the college students in IT given that Philppa Harold Barry (Tipperary Town) represented Ireland in the Four Nations Championship last year just missing out on a trip to New York for the World Championship. Best of luck to Hannah later this month.