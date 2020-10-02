Cashel climbers summit three peaks challenge for Lions Club

The Three Peaks Challenge fundraiser by Cashel Lions Club was successfully met and mastered by three intrepid members of the club on Saturday.

President Eddie Morrissey, secretary D.J. Horan and treasurer Willie Fahey met the challenge, which took them up Galteemore, Knockmealdown and Slievenamon in glorious weather on Saturday.

The challenge may have been strenuous physically but they were rewarded somewhat by glorious views that stretched as far as Kerry in the west and Mount Leinster to the east.

Interesting Statistics

Based on the data from some fitness apps used on the day, their total walking distance was 24.5 km and the average step count was 38,714. Their total walking time was 6 hours and 51 minutes.

They burned on average 4,815 calories, the equivalent of 29 Mars bars! Their start time at Galteemore was 8.02 am and they finished at the foot of Slievenamon at 5.31 pm. The three climbers are very grateful to the friends who accompanied them on parts of the journey.

Fundraiser

The purpose of the challenge was to raise funds for the club’s activities as their traditional fundraisers went by the board as a result of Covid 19. The club set a target of €5,000 and by Sunday night the fund had reached €4,905. The members hope that it will go well beyond the targeted figure and are extremely grateful for all who have contributed to date.

If you have missed the opportunity up to now, it is still possible to contribute. The

Online page remains open until October 26 and the 3 Peaks Challenge Barrel remains in place for another week in the Affinity Credit Union, and President Eddie is sure all Lions will accept donations up to Christmas!