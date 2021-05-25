Browne welcomes council proposal of Cashel outdoor dining

The proposal involves the closing of the Back of the Pipes in Cashel to facilitate outdoor dining

Martin Browne TD welcomes Tipperary County Council proposal to close the Back of the Pipes in Cashel to facilitate outdoor dining and says idea should be expanded.



“The proposal to close the Back of the Pipes in Cashel to facilitate outdoor dining is a welcome one and is among the measures that I have been asking Tipperary County Council to take as our hard-pressed dining and hospitality sectors emerges from Covid restrictions.



“If the public is in favour of this proposal, it is due to take effect from June 17.



“Our hospitality sector has suffered more than most others due to the restrictions that have been in place in the interests of public health.



“I have also asked the council to consider providing further access to public footpaths and car spaces, where suitable, for the various businesses that would benefit from it.



“Of course, this would depend on the suitability and safety of doing so in particular areas, with the specific accessibility needs of the public always in mind.



“I’ve been told that interested businesses should contact their local Municipal District office to assess if it is possible to facilitate this while maintaining public safety.



“Alternatively, it may be possible to create an area close-by on the public pavement or parking areas.

“It is only right that all possible is done to help them to restart their businesses in a way that gives them the best opportunity to begin the long process of making up for lost time.



“Cashel is reliant on its hospitality and tourism industries, and it is vitally important that those industries are helped to get back on their feet.



“People can be assured that the wellbeing of their customers has always been at the top of their priority list and will remain so as the reopening process continues.



“International travel will still be down this summer, and therefore our cafes, pubs and restaurants will be especially reliant on domestic trade and tourism.



“As our society reopens, I would urge everyone to support Tipperary and Irish businesses, and to give our local businesses the boost they need.”