Sad news of the passing of Dr Sean McCarthy, former government Minister and long serving public representative

Dr. Sean McCarthy

The late Dr Sean McCarthy who passed away this morning

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Dr McCarthy passed away this morning aged eighty four

There is great sadness in Cashel and throughout Tipperary this afternoon following news of the passing of former Government Minister, Dr Sean McCarthy.

Dr McCarthy, a Fianna Fáil public representative for many decades, was aged 84.

He was first elected to Dáil Éireann as a Fianna Fáil TD for the Tipperary South constituency at the 1981 General Election. He was re-elected at each subsequent election until he lost his seat at the 1989 General Election. But, he was elected to Seanad Éireann by the Agricultural Panel in the following Seanad election. He unsuccessfully contested both the 1992 General Election and the subsequent Seanad election.

He served as Minister of State at the Department of Industry and Commerce from 1987 to 1989 and was a member of South Tipperary County Council for the Cashel electoral area, and also a member of Cashel Town Council from 1999 to 2014.

Dr McCarthy enjoyed a wonderful reputation as a medical doctor and ran a very successful and efficient practice in Cashel town for many years.

Tributes are being paid to him at this time by fellow party members - he is held in the highest esteem by his colleagues and all across the political spectrum. 

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time. 

