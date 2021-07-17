JSF Property Holding Ltd gets green light for 81 Cashel dwellings

Big housing project gets all clear for Cashel outskirts

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A large housing project in Cashel involving 81 residences has been given the all-clear by Tipperary Co Council, subject to 25 conditions.

JSF Property Holding Ltd applied for planning permission to construct phase one of a proposed three-phase residential development on September 25 last year. 

The plans involve the demolition of an existing dwelling house, stables and outbuildings and the erection of a residential development of 81 dwellings, comprising eight one-bed apartments in a standalone two-storey block, 12 two-bed two-storey terraced houses, 25 three-bed two-storey semi-detached houses, 27 four-bed two-storey semi-detached houses, nine four-bed two-storey detached houses, landscape works, a new access road from the Clonmel Road, and connection to public services and associated site development works. 

The address is Wallers Lot/Hughes Lot East, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. 

The Council requested further information on November 18 last year and this was received on June 14 last. 

Three submissions were made, from The Manager - Development Applications Unit (DAU), Donal O'Connell, and the Tipperary Childcare Committee. 

Tipperary Co Council granted planning permission on July 9, subject to 25 conditions.

