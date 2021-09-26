Boherlahan Dualla 24th Historical Journal is launched

The book is on sale now so be sure to pick up a copy

On the 12th of September, a lovely occasion in the serene setting of St. John’s Church, Ardmayle, the 24th edition of the Boherlahan-Dualla historical journal was launched.

Tom Ryan, Chairperson of the society, opened events. Fr. Tom Dunne, last year’s guest speaker, acknowledged the work of the committee members and the importance of history and heritage. He noted especially the wonderful work of the editorial committee, Paddy O’Dwyer and Marian Ryan, and thanked them for their legacy.



Clare Wallace introduced Michael Sheridan, and thanked him and his daughter Maria for travelling to the event. Michael has written ‘Reflections and recollections of Dualla or a tale of two photographs’ in this year’s Journal.



Michael has contributed ten articles since 2012 to the Journal, and has found the journal to be a ‘constant record and connection’ to Dualla for him, as he is especially interested in social history. Michael’s insights included that ‘much of our lives are spent growing up, being educated, playing sport, marrying, rearing a family, parting with loved ones and reflecting on our achievements.’



The importance of connection to your community, through all these events, are manifest in the journal. He attested to the great community spirit and warmth central to his local community.



Michael now, in retirement, has time to ‘reflect on those happy days of childhood, great friends and neighbours.’ Indeed, Michael noted, ‘browsing through many editions of the Journal rekindles many memories and confirms for me the great service that has been done in recording historical events and the great people who gave rise to the social history.

Future generations will thank the founders of the Journal. Each year it becomes more and more meaningful and approaching its Silver Jubilee it is with great optimism I look forward to its continuation and the appearance of new contributors with fresh insights and memories to recount.’



All of this year’s articles are extremely interesting, but Michael acknowledged his interest in the Dualla car-park, ‘A new church car park’ the outstanding story within Pierce McCan’s article. Mary Frances Darmody, in her 24th article, wrote a superbly written and researched article on ‘Tim Hyde: A king of the turf.’



Jim Mescall wrote an article on ‘The Clareen Road.’ Maura O’Brien, wrote an article on ‘Past Links to the present time: Interpreting the stained-glass windows in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla.’



This year’s committee are well represented with Tom Wallace’s piece on ‘My memories of growing up in Ardmayle,’ Peter Mescall’s article on ‘The aftermath of the execution of Paddy Grace,’ Marian Ryan’s third instalment on ‘Of parades and patriotism’ and Tom Ryan’s ‘The Great War: A long way from Tipperary.’



Paddy O’Dwyer has written ‘The Mannin Records: An analysis.’ All are very engaging reads, as are the other articles including ‘William B. O’Dwyer: His involvement in the struggle for independenceand his contribution to public life by John Maher, ‘Thurlesbeg, 1856-1885: A time of consolidation, prosperity and conflict’ by Fergus O’Dwyer, The Rock of Cashel and its hinterland: The impact of pandemics by Jim Mulligan.



Betty Gough has written ‘Patrick Walsh, Ballydine: His brush with the law, 1890.’ Paddy O’Reilly has penned ‘Reminiscences from the 1950s.’ Eamonn O’Dwyer and Jerry Fogarty have written on ‘Pat Bourke: The bard of Monamoe’ Catherine Maher’s insights on ‘Brigie Freagh’s homestead: A vanished haven’ are engaging, as are Robert O’Keeffe’s ‘IRA Convention at Meldrum Hall, November 1919’ and ‘1918, a remarkable year both locally and nationally, Part Two’ by John J. Hassett.



As ever, the articles are interspersed with a varied selection of photographs to bring you down memory lane.



The Journal will be available on Friday next September 24 and the price remains at €10. It will be available in all the usual outlets in Cashel, Halls, Friar Street, O’Dwyer’s Butchers, Friar Street, Ely’s on the Green, and Texaco, Dublin Road.



In Thurles it will be available in Bookworm and your continued support is valued and appreciated. Should you have any articles or photographs for next year’s Journal, please contact any committee member.