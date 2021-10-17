Cashel Lions Club is seeking nominations for the Young Ambassador Award

Cashel Lions Club
Cashel Lions Club are looking for candidates for their Young Ambassador Award competition.
The latest date for the receipt of entries is November 8.
Application forms can be had from the club secretary at cashellions@gmail.com
The competition recognised young people between the ages of 15and 19 years
for their outstanding community service involvement, leadership accomplishments,
and their speaking ability. The program encourages young people to see community service
as an integral part of leadership skills.
