17/10/2021

Cashel Lions Club is seeking nominations for the Young Ambassador Award

The latest date for the receipt of entries is November 8

Cashel Lions Club

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel Lions Club are looking for candidates for their Young Ambassador Award competition.

The latest date for the receipt of entries is November 8.

Application forms can be had from the club secretary at cashellions@gmail.com

The competition recognised young people between the ages of 15and 19 years

for their outstanding community service involvement, leadership accomplishments,

and their speaking ability. The program encourages young people to see community service

as an integral part of leadership skills.

