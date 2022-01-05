Alternative water supply arrangements in Cashel today
Irish Water has put in place an alternative water supply available to residents in and around Cashel.
Residents in Golden, Wallers-Lot, Cashel Town and surrounding areas may be affected.
The alternative supply is available at St Patrick's Hospital opposite Tesco in Cashel Town.
Water from the alternative supply should be boiled before use.
Irish Water says that every effort has been made to ensure the tanker and dispenser are adequately disinfected.
However, they cannot guarantee that containers used by the public to transport the water will not contaminate the water.
This is due to a burst water main at the Springmount Water Treatment Plant.
Irish Water says they are working to repair the mains.
No timeframe has been given for the repair.
Ten lives lost on Tipperary roads in 2021
The firgure represents an increase on the 2020 figure
Carrick Lions Club Youth Ambassador finalists from left: Oscar Geoghegan, Joni Hunt, Caoimhe O'Shea and award winner Kendra Watson with Emer Barry of Carrick Lions Club
The public toilets near the Rock of Cashel were the most profitable over the two years surveyed due to a tourist grant
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.