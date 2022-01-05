Search

05 Jan 2022

Alternative water supply arrangements in Cashel today

Irish Water are working to repair the burst water main

Irish Water has put in place an alternative water supply available to residents in and around Cashel.

Residents in Golden, Wallers-Lot, Cashel Town and surrounding areas may be affected.

The alternative supply is available at St Patrick's Hospital opposite Tesco in Cashel Town.

Water from the alternative supply should be boiled before use.

Irish Water says that every effort has been made to ensure the tanker and dispenser are adequately disinfected.

However, they cannot guarantee that containers used by the public to transport the water will not contaminate the water.

This is due to a burst water main at the Springmount Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water says they are working to repair the mains.

No timeframe has been given for the repair.

