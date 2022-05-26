Cashel Injury Unit to return to five-day per week service

Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel
Cashel Minor Injury Unit is an integral part of healthcare serving Cashel and a massive hinterland in Tipperary, says Councillor Declan Burgess.
"There has been major challenges in securing the necessary medical cover and as a result the service over the last two weeks, services were reduced to two days per week.
"The HSE is continuing to actively work on establishing a situation whereby medical cover is in place to facilitate the five day operation of the Cashel Minor Injuries Unit.
"I am delighted to be informed today by Kate Killeen White Chief Officer South East Community Healthcare that effective from May 30, it is planned that the Minor Injury Unit will operate on a 5-day week basis," concluded Cllr Burgess.
