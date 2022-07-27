Top marks for Woodlands Nursing Home in Dundrum in new HIQA report

Woodlands Nursing Home in Dundrum has been given top marks in a Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) report, published on July 15.

A HIQA inspector visited Woodlands in a one-day unannounced visit on March 23 this year. All care homes are subject to such regular inspections to ensure compliance with national standards of care.

Woodlands is situated in a rural setting on the outskirts of the village of Dundrum and a 10 minute drive from the town of Cashel. The care provider is Tipperary Healthcare Limited.



The centre is registered to accommodate 43 residents, both male and female. There were 38 residents present on the day of inspection.



On the day of the inspection the inspector noted that residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life by staff who were kind and caring.



“There was a welcoming and homely atmosphere in the centre. The overall feedback from the residents was that they were happy with the care provided by staff.

“Residents spoken with by the inspector said they were happy with the care they received in the centre and with their quality of life.



“There was evidence to show that residents were offered choice in many aspects of their care, such as what meals they would like to eat and their individual choices around what items of clothing they wished to wear and when to get up in the morning.”



Furthermore, residents’ bedrooms were clean and bright and most had adequate space for residents’ personal belongings and to have a comfortable chair at the bedside.

However, one of the twin rooms did not meet the requirements of the regulations in terms of 7.4 square metres of floor space per resident.



The inspector spoke with several of the residents and the general feedback was that Woodlands Nursing Home was a pleasant place to live and that they felt safe and well cared for by staff.

“Residents stated that staff and management were responsive to their needs and they never waited long for their call bell to be answered.



“Residents were highly complimentary of all staff in the centre. The inspector observed a pleasant, relaxed atmosphere throughout the day and saw many examples of kind person-centered interactions.”



“The quality of food was good and residents had a good choice of home cooked meals and snacks.”

Overall, Woodlands was deemed to be compliant in 17 out of 20 categories surveyed. Full report at www.hiqa.ie