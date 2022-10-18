Search

18 Oct 2022

Cashel Palace Hotel says ‘bonjour’ to luxury French travel buyers

The networking event was an excellent opportunity to highlight Tipperary and Ireland's luxury tourism offering

Karen Fleming, Cashel Palace Hotel (left), meeting a French luxury travel buyer at a networking event in Paris organised by Tourism Ireland.

Thirty-four (34) top French luxury travel buyers attended a networking event organised by Tourism Ireland – where they met, and did business with, ten tourism companies from Ireland, including the Cashel Palace Hotel.

The event, which took place on board a riverboat in central Paris, was organised to highlight our luxury tourism offering to the key French luxury travel buyers in attendance. It involved a workshop of one-to-one meetings, a presentation, as well as networking – providing an excellent opportunity for the tourism companies from Ireland to promote their luxury products and services.

Guests also enjoyed the best of food from Ireland, as well as performances by the Nova Quartet and Winnie Ama.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “Our networking event was an excellent opportunity to highlight our luxury tourism offering – from our boutique hotels, castles, luxury resorts and spas, to our rich culture and heritage, and not forgetting our world-class golf.

“Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to meet, and network with, influential luxury travel buyers, helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”

