Seven Tipperary based charities receive €500 donation from Aldi’s Tipperary store staff

A total of seven Tipperary-based charities have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with the charities each receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in County Tipperary.

Grants of €500 were each presented to NCBI, Clonmel Community Mothers, Suir Haven, PAWS, Carrick-On-Suir Meal Assistance Services, Enable Ireland and Circle of Friends.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to 750 local projects to date, donating over €375,000 since 2016.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said:

“We are very proud to have been able to contribute to supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Tipperary.

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2021.”

Operating eight stores in County Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. To date throughout Ireland, Aldi has donated a total of €2.6m worth of meals to FoodCloud, over €20,000 in vouchers to Barnardos for vulnerable families (since our partnership launch in October 2020) and €375,000 to the Community Grants programme since 2016 and helped raise over €1.5m since partnering with the Irish Cancer Society in 2016.