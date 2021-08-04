Walk in vaccination centre for Clonmel Park from Thursday

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at the Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel on Thursday 5th August 2021 from 1pm – 4pm, and Friday 6th August from 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 5pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 16 years and over, who wish to receive a vaccine. 16 and 17 year olds can be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and the below is required:

· Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

· Photo ID - (If your photo ID does not have your date of birth on it, you should also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your date of birth. You will not be vaccinated if you do not have Photo ID);

· Your Eircode;

· And an email address and a mobile number.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre. If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP. Contact number for enquiries 086 4182290 from 9am to 5pm. For more information log on to: www.vaccine.hse.ie