Walk-in vaccine clinic available for South Tipperary in Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday

A Walk In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday August 27 from 1pm to 4pm.
No appointment is necessary.
The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 16 years and over. 16 and 17-year-olds can be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.
Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:
Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
Photo ID;
Your Eircode;
And an email address and a mobile number.
Second doses of Pfizer BioNtech can only be offered to those who have already received a first dose of the same vaccine, at least 21 days ago.
For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note: You can only receive a second dose of the same vaccine which you previously received.
It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.
You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID. If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.
If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP. For more information log on to: www.vaccine.hse.ie
