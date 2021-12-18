Clonmel Library Exhibition Space Relaunch this December

Pop in anytime during our library opening hours to view this exhibition
Clonmel Library are delighted to announce the relaunch of our Exhibition Space this December!
To celebrate our local artists who unfortunately had to cancel their exhibitions over the last 2 years we’re holding a collective exhibition from 20 different artists from our community.
Pop in anytime during our library opening hours to view this exhibition.
