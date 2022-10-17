St Michael's and Peake Villa win the big all-Premier FAI Junior Cup ties in Tipperary

FAI JUNIOR CUP (Round 2)

Clonmel Celtic 0 St Michael's 1

In one of two massive all Premier League ties in the FAI Junior Cup second round at the weekend, Clonmel Celtic suffered their first defeat of the new season when they went down by a single goal to a strong St Michael’s team at the Bypass on Sunday afternoon.



The game was tight from the outset with not a lot between the teams and very few clear chances made by either side, so it was no surprise when the game went to the break scoreless.



The second period opened up a little and chances were created at both ends as both sides chased the crucial opener.



In recent years the visitors have had a lot of experience in these close tight games and when Joey Mulcahy headed them ahead in the 68th minute, the Celtic supporters knew it would take a monumental effort to turn the tie around.



They did come close with Darren Sweeney having their best effort turned away late on, but in the end the vast experience of the visitors held, and they advanced to the next round by the single goal.

Peake Villa 1 Clonmel Town 2



The Tower Grounds in Thurles was the venue for the tie of round two in what was tasking conditions with heavy rain falling from the start of play.



Like any cup tie it was a cagey affair early on, with the best early chance falling to Mick Ryan of Villa whose effort went just the wrong side of the crossbar.



Although the Thurles side were playing some good football it was going to be difficult to break down the opposition, and they got the perfect opportunity when in the 29th minute when a great flick from Pippy Carroll found Ronan McGuire in space, but the striker was taken down in the box and the referee pointed at the spot. Carroll stood up to take the all important penalty kick, and he made no mistake to open the scoring.



The two teams continued to battle to make chances but it proved difficult with the deteriorating conditions, and there were no more goals before the break.



The second period saw the two teams have a real go at each other, and there were chances for both sides with Villa coming close on a few occasions through Carroll and a Keith Cahill effort that came back off the post.



The save of the game came in the 72nd minute when Shane McGuire made a great save from a deflected free kick to keep Villa ahead.



Conditions were awful for the last ten minutes and Town pressed hard looking for an equaliser with corners and free kicks coming into the box but the home defence held their ground and held on for a good win.