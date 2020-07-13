Warning issued by HSE over Covid-19 contact tracing scam

The HSE is urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from criminals claiming to be HSE contact tracing and testing staff.

The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and ask for money for a testing kit to be sent to them and for bank details.

"The HSE does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing, and such texts and calls should be ignored," a HSE spokesperson says.

"Any close contacts of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 will be contacted by phone call by the Contact Tracing Team or Public Health Staff in the HSE and referred for a test. The HSE does not charge or ask for payment for testing.

"If the Covid-19 Tracker App has identified you as a close contact you will see a red box with the advice on what you should do next on all pages of the app. You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff.

"If you are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 testing, please ring HSELive on 1850 24 1850 and contact your local gardaí."