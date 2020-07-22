Take a picnic for your trip through Tipp

As one of the biggest counties in Ireland, Tipperary has a wealth of undiscovered natural beauty to explore. Located just a 1.5-hour drive from city hubs like Dublin and Galway, one hour from Cork, and only half an hour from Limerick and Waterford, Tipperary is an ideal location for a staycation or a day trip with friends.

No summer adventure is complete without a picnic, and Tipperary is packed with idyllic spots that are perfect for relaxing and taking in all the beauty Tipperary has on offer. Tipperary Tourism has put together a list of the Top 10 Tipperary Picnic Spots to enjoy this summer and is encouraging people to tag @visittipperary and use the hashtags #MyTipperaryTips #Tipperaryshoplocal to share the local natural beauty.

1. Castlelough, Lough Derg

Situated in north-west Tipperary, on the banks of the majestic Lough Derg, Castlelough offers stunning views of the lake as well as areas for stand-up paddle boarding, fishing and walking. Castlelough is also the start of one of the best Blueway kayak trails in the county, 18km into the towns of Killaloe and Ballina.

2. The Glen of Aherlow

Nestled in the Galtee Mountains, the stunning Glen of Aherlow offers panoramic views of the mountains and is the perfect spot for a short walk followed by a scenic picnic.

3. St. Patrick’s Well

Located near Clonmel, St. Patrick’s well is a tranquil setting that is the perfect place to lay out your picnic blanket and enjoy the serenity of this ancient site. You can even dip your feet in the water to soak up the healing properties of the spring waters.

4. Inch Field

Situated beside Cahir Castle, Inch Field is a beautiful wild flower garden that boasts a unique sculpture trail as well as an Excalibur’s sword, embedded in rock. With plenty of space to lay down a picnic blanket, it is the perfect place to relax and take in the unique sights by the banks of the River Suir.

5. Tickincor Wood

A hidden gem outside Clonmel, Tickincor Wood offers a 6.3km loop hike for those looking to build up an appetite before lunch. There is plenty of space to picnic under the leafy canopy.

6. Bishop’s Wood

Bishop’s Wood, on the Tipperary to Thurles Road, is the perfect secluded spot to picnic. This Coillte forest is home to an oak wood, and includes an extensive network of walking trails and a well-appointed picnic area.

7. Sopwell and Scohaboy Bog

Sopwell Forest and Scohaboy Bog Natural Heritage area is located in the very northern tip of Tipperary, and is home to a recently restored raised bog with its own ecosystem, as well as a lush forest that was once part of the Sadlier estate, which covered over 10,000 hc. The bog and forest are perfect for a gentle stroll and there are picnic areas for refuelling.

8. The Marl Bog

Known locally as The Duck Pond, Marl Bog is close to the village of Dundrum and is the ideal picnic destination, equipped with benches, easy short walks and a duck pond, perfect for kids and adults alike.

9. Mitchelstown Caves

The spectacular limestone Mitchelstown Caves, discovered by Michael Condon in 1833, are a hidden gem in Tipperary. Settle in at the picnic areas near the entrance for unbridled views of the Galtee Mountains.

10. Bansha Woods

Close to the Cork-Tipperary border, Bansha is at the gateway of Slievenamuck Hill, and has a lovely picnic area offering beautiful views of the Galtee Mountains.

Tipperary Tourism is appealing for people to tag @visittipperary and use the hashtags #MyTipperaryTips #Tipperaryshoplocalwhen they shared their visits to encourage others to come and visit this beautiful gem of a county.

Visit Tipperary Tourism’s website https://tipperary.com/ for more information on accommodation, activities and vouchers in the Premier county.