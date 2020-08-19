Applications for Enterprise Support grants are now open says Alan Kelly

The grant will be paid on the basis of expenditure incurred by an applicant to re-open their business

Local TD and leader of the Labour Party, Alan Kelly has welcomed the announcement that applications for the Enterprise Support are now open.

Deputy Kelly said: 'This is good news for sole traders across the county who are not liable for commercial rates, many of whom have been in contact with me in the last few months.

Successful applicants will be entitled to p to €1,000 available to kick-start small businesses impacted by Covid-19. The Scheme aimed at sole traders who are not liable for commercial rates.

Wages, fuel, new equipment, signage, PPE are all covered



"This grant, worth up to €1,000 per person, is aimed at sole traders such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters, taxi drivers etc, who do not pay commercial rates and therefore do not qualify for the Government’s Restart Grant Plus Scheme. The Enterprise Support Grant previously supported entrepreneurs who were setting up new enterprises. But it has now been revamped to specifically provide once-off support for self-employed people who have been severely impacted and have had to cease operations as a result of Covid," Deputy Kelly said.



The Department of Social Protection has stated that this Grant will assist those people who transitioned from the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into self-employment since May 18th, which marked Phase One of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

This grant seeks to support micro self-employed enterprises, not currently eligible for similar grant funding through other Departments. The support is available to small business owners who employ fewer than 10 people, are not liable for commercial rates and have an annual turnover of less than €1 million - providing kick-start funding to those enterprises that do not have an entitlement to other business re-start grants.

The grant will be paid on the basis of expenditure incurred by an applicant to re-open their business covering their costs up to €1,000. Anyone wishing to apply for the grant can download the application form on www.welfare.ie and, when completed should be sent to their local Intreo Centre.

The Enterprise Support Grant will be available to tax and PRSI compliant self-employed individuals who:

• Have been in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment or a Jobseekers payment and have closed their claim on or after 18th May 2020;

• Have been operating a business prior to March 2020;

• Have reopened their business which was closed due to Covid;

• Are not liable for commercial rates; and

• Employ fewer than 10 people & have an annual turnover of less than €1 million;

Funding may be sought for a range of costs incurred in reopening a business including:

• Purchase of equipment including signage and personal protective equipment;

• Repairs, maintenance and installation of safety measures;

• Salaries; and

• Vehicle running costs including fuel.