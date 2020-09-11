LOWRY WELCOMES FUNDING TO HELP RURAL TOWNS AND VILLAGES ADAPT TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Deputy Michael Lowry is pleased to confirm that 12 projects in Tipperary have been approved funding of €137,284 under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme that supports towns and villages to respond and adapt to COVID 19. This is in addition to funding of €114,350 which was announced under Round 1 of the scheme in August.

The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.

Under the July Stimulus Package, an extra €10 million of funding has been made available to support small towns and villages under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme. This is in addition to €15 million already ear-marked for the Scheme for 2020. Local Authorities were invited to submit applications under 3 separate rounds of enhanced funding in response to COVID-19 (Accelerated Measure), as well as for the Standard Town and Village Scheme. The closing date for applications under the third (final) round of the Accelerated Measure was 28th August 2020.

These applications are currently being assessed by Department officials. The projects approved will assist businesses/communities in towns and villages to adapt to the specific challenges posed by COVID-19 (e.g. social distancing) and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term. These projects have been identified by local community groups and businesses, in conjunction with their Local Authorities. They include projects that adapt outdoor spaces for social gatherings, dining or the hosting of outdoor events; marketing campaigns to entice people back into towns and villages; investment in developing or improving the online presence of towns and villages; purchase of marquees and stage equipment to support local festivals/events; and public realm/infrastructural enhancements to allow for social distancing and to make towns/villages more welcoming.