LOWRY ANNOUNCES THE FOURTH TRANCHE OF COVID-19 STABILITY FUNDING FOR TIPP WORTH €252,965

"This funding is extremely welcome for these organisations to assist with the impact that the crisis" says Deputy Lowry.

Four organisations across Tipperary are to benefit from €252,965 worth of funding under the Covid-19 Stability Fund.

The funding announced by Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD. and welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.

"Four organisations across Tipperary are to benefit from €252,965 worth of funding under the Covid-19 Stability Fund. The funding comes from Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD and the Dormant Accounts Fund, which is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Once-off cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to the 4 qualifying organisations in Tipperary that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society. This will help with short term cash flow issues caused by the COVID-19 crisis," Deputy Lowry said.

The groups funded are:

Cashel & District Social Services Ltd €27,903

Fethard & Killusty Day Care Centre CLG €4,986

Tipperary Community Council Limited €20,076

Aiseiri Cahir -€200,000

"These organisations provide services in a diverse range of areas including homeless services, cancer supports, counselling and family supports, addiction services and assistance for older and vulnerable persons. This funding is extremely welcome for these organisations to assist with the impact that the crisis has had on their services and I am pleased that my representations have been of assistance," Deputy Lowry said.