Tipperary Murder Trial: Pathologist told gardaí that Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan suffered 'multiple injuries'

Tipperary's Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan suffered multiple injuries that could have been caused by an accident, traffic collision or serious assault, a pathologist told gardaí investigating the DJ's death.

On Friday, Superintendent Patrick O'Callaghan told the Central Criminal Court trial of Patrick Quirke that he was present when former deputy state pathologist Dr Khalid Jaber carried out a post mortem on the body shortly after it was discovered in a disused waste water tank in 2013. Supt O'Callaghan told defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he took notes as Dr Jaber spoke. Reading from his notes, he said Dr Jaber identified "multiple injuries" which "could be the result of accident/traffic collision or serious assault."

Supt O'Callaghan added that Dr Jaber is not available to give evidence in the trial and therefore gardaí enlisted the help of other pathologists to give their opinions on the post mortem. He further stated that he is aware Dr Jaber was contacted when the body was found but told gardaí he was not willing to attend the scene, so the decision was taken to remove the body without a pathologist present.

The witness is giving evidence in the trial of Mr Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, County Tipperary, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight. Mr Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home at about 6.30am and his body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, County Tipperary, in April 2013. The prosecution claims that Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52).

Supt O'Callaghan agreed with Mr Staines that as a result of what he heard during the post mortem, he and other gardaí would have been aware of the need to take note of any vehicles on the farm.

The cross examination continues on Friday afternoon in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.