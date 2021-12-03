Cannabis found in house search in Templemore

A plasterer found with an amount of cannabis in his home, was ordered to enter into a 12 month peace bond at Thurles district court.
Garda Andrew Lyons carried out a search under the misuse of drugs act, at 9 Park View, Templemore, on May 9, 2020, the home address of Cronan Murphy.
Garda Lyons located a quantity of cannabis, and Mr Murphy admitted the drugs were for his own personal use, Sgt Thomas Hanrahand told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. Mr Murphy was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. He has no previous convictions.
Solicitor Brian Hughes said Mr Murphy, 34, is a plasterer, and a father of two children. Judge MacGrath put the matter back to January 25 next to assess Mr Murphy’s suitability to take part in a restorative justice project.
