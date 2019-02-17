Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 17, 2019

The late Nora Dunne

The death has occurred of Nora Dunne (née Ryan) late of Dunguib, Killenaule, Tipperary. Passed away in the loving care of the staff of Bailey Nursing Home, Killenaule. Deeply regretted by her husband Philip, sons Paul and John, daughter Marie, daughter in-law Gráinne, son in-law Ger, sister Mary, brother John, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the family home Monday 18th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, with prayers at 8:00pm. Removal on Tuesday 19th to Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, for funeral Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Connors

The death has occurred of Mary Connors (née Hickey) late of Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin / Cappoquin, Waterford / Bandon, Cork / Roscrea, Tipperary. In the tender and loving care of her daughter Mary and family, peacefully, Mary (née Hickey), loving wife of the late Edmund (Ned ex. Garda Siochána), sister of the late Cecilia, John Joe and Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Kieran, Eamon, Declan, Brendan and Seán, daughters Geraldine and Mary, brother Daniel Coleman, sisters Eileen and Nora, daughters-in-law Mary, Bernadette, Vanessa and Catherine, sons-in-law John Joe and Sean, brother-in-law Thomas, sisters-in-law Nuala and Mary (USA), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at her daughter Mary’s home on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00 pm. Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. John The Baptist Church Affane. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tom O'Dowd

The death has occurred of Tom O'Dowd late of 5 Beechwood Lawns, Kickham Street, Thurles, Tipperary. In the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption. Predeceased by his mam Josie and dad Michael, his sisters Josephine, Phil and Marian, his brothers Joe and John. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Kay, Helena and Theresa, brothers Michael and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.15 p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Donations, if desired, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late Johnny Sheehy

The death has occurred of Johnny Sheehy late of Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora (nee Callan), brothers Joe, Louis and Fr. Harry. Sadly missed by his loving family Noreen (Crosse), Noel, Eileen and John, sons-in-law Willie Crosse and Kevin O'Brien, daughters-in-law Rachael and Carmel, grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Declan, Harry, Ellen, Sam and Eva, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Monday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

