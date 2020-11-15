Tipperary deaths - Sunday, November 15, 2020

The late William Rourke

The death has occurred of William Rourke late of Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Mount Temple, Co. Westmeath (ex Garda Síochána). In the loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his beloved wife Josie and brothers Edward (Ned), Joe and Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving children Celine, Declan, Fergus, Colm and Áine, sisters Mary and Rosaleen, brother Jack, son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. REST IN PEACE

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption limited to 25 family members only on this Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. which may be viewed live on https://www.thurlesparish.ie/ followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Please use the condolence section on RIP.ie to express your sympathies to Bill's family. Thank you. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Vincent De Paul Society.

The late Marie Buckley

The death has occurred of Marie Buckley (née Moore) late of Main Street, Cappawhite, Tipperary and late of Claregalway, Co. Galway and Dundrum, Dublin) November 13th 2020, Marie (retired teacher, Cappawhite N.S.), peacefully, following a wonderful life well lived and an illness borne with dignity and resilience. Beloved wife of the late John, cherished mother of Anne (O’Meara), Patricia, Nóirín, Maura and Sinéad, adored Nana of Aoife, Doireann and Eimhin and much loved sister of the late John J Moore and recently deceased Kathleen Dunleavy. She will be dearly missed by her heartbroken daughters, sons-in-law Eugene, Ian, Paul, Frank and Hugh, grandchildren, grandsons-in-law Richard and Kieran, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and dear friends. Go ndéana Dia grásta agus trócaire ar a hanam dílis.

Due to government restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, 17th November, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery. Marie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed live by clicking the following link on RIP.ie. Personal messages of condolence may be left on the condolence page on RIP.ie. Ag Críost an Fómhair

The late Kevin Hyland

The death has occurred of Kevin Hyland late of Cluan Caoin, Nenagh, Tipperary & formerly of Shanbally, Williamstown, Co. Galway & London, November 13th 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh hospital beloved husband of the late Mollie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Rita & Sheila, son-in-law Malcolm (Chalkie), the Conneally & Foley families, relatives & many friends. May Kevin rest in peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 18th November, at 1 p.m. St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Terryglass Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent de Paul.

The late Bernie Morris

The death has occurred of Bernie Morris (née Ryan) late of 120 Ciamaltha Meadows & late of Southill, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Con and cherished family Cian and Danielle, grandchildren Keeva, Tommy & Ailbhe, sisters Noreen, Marian & Teresa, brother Tom, son-in-law Tom, father-in-law Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May Bernie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 3 o'c to 4.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. No handshaking and please wear face coverings in the funeral home. A private family Funeral Mass will take place this Monday at 11 o'c in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

The late Sgt Niall O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Sgt. Niall O'Halloran late of Kilmalogue, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Newrath Waterford, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Hospice Limerick. He will be greatly missed by his heartbroken wife Sandra (Cooney), son Richard, parents Séan and Nellie, brothers Tomas, David, Shane and Michael, sisters Eleanor, Joanne and Emily, mother in law Eileen, brothers in law Paul and Adrian, sisters in law Linda, June and Catherine aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, his colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Niall’s funeral cortège will leave his home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Grange, for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Grange. Niall's funeral Mass will be live streamed and the link will be available here shortly. Please be respectful of all current covid restrictions. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the O’ Halloran family please use the condolence link o RIP.ie. Niall’s family thank you for your understanding at this most difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Niall's memory to Milford Hospice at www.milfordcarecentre.ie Thank you.

The late Agnes O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Agnes O'Keeffe (née Hackett) late of Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, who passed away peacefully in her 98th year at Rathkeevin Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Bernard. She will be very sadly missed by her son Kevin, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Neil, Ben and Érin, great-grandchildren Jessie, Kyle and Catherine, her nieces and nephews, her grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends especially her dear friend Kathleen. May She Rest In Peace Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 3pm for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 17th November 2020 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Newcastle. Please feel free to use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab ‘NEWCASTLE’

The late Bryan Ringrose

The death has occurred of Bryan Ringrose late of Mulcair Manor, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Corbally, Limerick. 14th November 2020, peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving family after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Linda, daughter Emma, son Jack, parents Rita and Paddy, brother David, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival on Tuesday, 17th November, at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.