Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The late James O'Connor

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Joseph O'Connor late of Nenagh, Tipperary, January 25th 2021 at Nenagh General Hospital, in his 91st year. Much loved brother of the late Eileen (Palmer), treasured uncle to Elizabeth, Robert and Gregory and admired by their families. Sadly missed by Anthony (Cos) and Frances Egan, Anthony (Chuck) O' Connor, neighbours, friends and business associates. A private cremation service will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, at 12 noon in Shannon Crematorium. Messages of support and sympathy can be added by clicking Condolence section on RIP.ie. May he Rest in Peace.

The late Josephine Britton

The death has occurred of Josephine Britton late of Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary and Abbeycourt, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 25th January 2021 peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Daughter of the late Edward and Selene and sister of Imelda and Eamon. Very deeply regretted by her loving brother Martin and sisters Denise, Patsy, Carmel, Tina and Diana, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, key workers of Josephine’s at Abbey Close, Tullow, Co Carlow and her best friend Margaret Cantwell, relatives and friends. May Josephine Rest in Peace. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the Church. Josephine’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday morning for a private Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section on RIP.ie.

The late Paul Downey

The death has occurred of Paul Downey late of St. Michael`s Ave., and late Shanballymore, Donohill, Tipperary Town, January 24th 2021. Paul (Ex Tipperary Co-op). Predeceased by his wife Breda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons John and Paul (Jr.), daughters Nora (Touhy) and Barbara (Quirke), sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Mass for Paul will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 12 noon on Wednesday, 27th January, 2021. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.Paul's funeral cortege will pass by his home in St.Michael's Ave.If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher late of Marion Road, Templemore, Tipperary, E45 TR83. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Connie) and son Thomas. Survived by his, sons Declan, John and Michael, daughters Anne and Imelda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30 AM in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, which can be viewed on www.Templemoreparish.ie followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

The late Marion Morgan

The death has occurred of Marion Morgan (née O'Sullivan) late of Oaklawn Close, Leixlip, Kildare and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, January 22nd 2021, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael Bernard (Benny), daughters Shirley and Lynette, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Daniel, Chloe, Kyle and Ellemae, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Marion. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Marion's Funeral Cortége will be passing by her residence at approx 9:30am on Thursday morning. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The late Michael (Haulie) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Michael (Haulie) O'Connor late of Clogheen, Tipperary and formerly of Killarney, Co.Kerry. Michael (Haulie) retired member of An Garda Siochan on 24th January 2021 in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. Loving and kind husband of Eileen (nee Keohane). Adored father of Rebecca, Eileen, Jacinta, Michael and Mary. Deeply mourned by his sister Joan (Culloty) and brother Noel, brother-in-law Johnny, sister-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law Ger, John, Gary and Matt, daughter-in-law Paula, his 12 adored grandchildren whom he loved so much, nieces, nephews, old friend Louis and many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12.00pm in St Mary's Church, Clogheen with burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be available on the radio FM 105 within the Clogheen area. Funeral will be live stream on this link http://funeralslive.ie/michael-haulie-o-connor/. We suggest using the online condolence book on RIP.ie as an option for offering your message of sympathy to the family. Please abide by restrictions currently in place regarding no hand shaking and face coverings being mandatory.

The late Percy Roche

The death has occurred of Percy Roche late of Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and Stoneyford, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. January 25th 2021, peacefully at home, Percy. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Katherine (Grace), sons John & Rory, son-in-law Sean, his adored grandchildren Eva and Conor, sister Kathleen (Dunphy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews,relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Percy's funeral, which will be confined to family and close friends only, will arrive Wednesday the 27th for 12 noon requiem Mass at Our Lady of The Assumption Church, Martinstown with burial afterwards to Kilbreedy cemetery, Martinstown. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock. Percy's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this difficult time.

The late Edmond Ryan

The death has occurred of Edmond (Eamon) Ryan late of 23 St Finnans Avenue, Ardfinnan, Tipperary, suddenly at Waterford Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Alice, Catherine and Aishling, sons Sean, Eamon, David, Paddy and Marcus and the late baby Michael, brothers Patsy, Johnny and Davy, sisters Mary Quinlan and Kitty Savage sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren,sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. A private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday 27th January at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan which may be viewed live via Ardfinnan Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan followed by burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 people in church with house strictly private. No handshaking and wearing of masks is mandatory. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Waterford Regional Hospital Dialysis and Orthopedic units. May he rest in peace. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Edmond's family on the condolence link RIP.ie.

The late John (Johnny) Ryan

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Ryan late of 135 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Owen, his parents Jack and Lily, his brother Michael and sisters Kathleen and Bridie. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary (nee Corbette), his sons Declan and Robert, his daughter in law Mary and his grandchildren Jamie and Leah, his brothers James, Donal, Joe, Tom, Chris, Murt, Brendan and Gerry, his sisters Mary, Betty, Noreen and Teresa, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Johnny's funeral cortège will leave his residence at 6.30pm on Wednesday to arrive in St. Cronan's Church for 7pm. Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in adjoining new cemetery. Johnny's funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie. Due to Government restrictions numbers in church are limited to 10 people. Sympathies can be extended on the condolence section on RIP.ie.