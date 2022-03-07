Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Flynn (née Fitzsimmons)

Carrigeen, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 AX26The death has occurred of Maureen O’Flynn (nee Fitzsimmons), Carrigeen, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Maureen passed away peacefully at home on Sunday surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Annette and Maria, sons Johnny, Paul and Barry, grandchildren Charlotte, Kayleigh, Robbie, Benjamin, Adam, Ryan, Taylor, Danny and Molly, sister Ann, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 AX26) on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brigid Madden (née Murray) Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary

Brigid Madden (nee Murray), 10 Church St., Templemore and formerly of Dangan, Clonakenny, Roscrea, peacefully at home, in the excellent care of her loving daughters. Predeceased by her husband Tommie, her son in law Thomas Daly and sisters Peg Carroll and Esther Bourke. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Margo Greed, Breeda Carroll, Jo Hogan (Skerries), Lua Fitzpatrick, Libby Slattery (Templederry), Paula Hoare (Birr), Esther Daly (Cavan) and Mel Rasdale (Skerries), her adored grandchildren- Donall, Áine, Nicola, Tom, Stephen, Michael John, Shane, Kevin, Eoin, Elisha, Danielle, Niamh, Dearbhla, Aoibheann, Aoife, Edel, Mikayla, Éanna, her great-grandchildren Kate and Tadhg, brothers Tom, Martin, Paddy, Mick and sisters Beth, Lua, Carmel and Nora, sons in law, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore (E41TR83), Tuesday, the 8th of March, from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Remains will arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny (E53XP70) on Wednesday, the 9th of March, for her Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tipp Hospice.