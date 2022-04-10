Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements Sunday April 10

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

Patricia Ryan née O’Brien, formerly of Ardlea Road, Ennis, Co. Clare and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. April 9th 2022 (peacefully) at Cahercalla Community Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and son-in-law Michael Slattery. Sadly missed by her loving children Tim, Mary, Helena and Sean, son-in-law Jerry Scully, grandchildren Helena and John, sister Connie Elia, brother-in-law Steve, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Monday evening (11th April) from 5.30 pm until 6.30 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cahercalla Community Hospital.

For those unable to attend, the funeral mass can be viewed live using this link https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Patrick, Patsy O’HALLORAN , Rathdermot, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, 8th April 2022 - Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit, Tipperary - Patrick (Patsy) – Pre-deceased by his wife Ellen, sisters Nellie, Peggy & Breda. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marguerite & partner Jason, brother Johnny, sister Mary, brother-in-law John Joe, sister-in-law Ann, granddaughter Grace, Molly & Oisín, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind St., Tipperary, this Sunday (April 10th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am following by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed online here.

House Private Please

Jim (James) Lattimore St. Oliver’s Close, Elm Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Goatstown, Dublin. 9th April 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lena (Helena) ,sons Vincent and Gerry, grandchildren Eoghan, Aoife, Clodagh, Conall and Aoibheann, daughters in law, Aisling and Maeve, brother Brian, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday from 7pm to 8pm Jim’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Tuesday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only Donation, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital. House Private Please. Family request wearing of face masks and no hand shaking.

PHILOMENA HARTY (née Coghlan) Sue Ryder Home & late of Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Jim, beloved mother of Seamus, Theresa, Louise, Richard, John, Patrick and Jo (Adams). Sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Phil. Philomena will be happy to join her loving sisters Peggy, Maureen, Eithne, Breda and Feinne, and brothers Sean and Paud, who have all pre-deceased her. Philomena was the last of the Coughlan girls of her generation, she touched the lives of so many and she will be very sadly missed.

Devoted grandmother of Rosie, Mitch, Aiden, Kathryn, Iona, James, April, Jonathon, Rebecca, Christopher, Ben, Sarah, Michael, Thomas and Connor. Loving great-grandmother to Ellen, Liam, Thomas, Ebony and Reuben.

She will be missed by her sons-in-law Paul and John, and by her daughters-in-law Maggie, Caroline and Maria, and by all her nephews and nieces in Ireland, England, Australia and New Zealand.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home on Monday, 11th April, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 12th at 12 noon, Those who would have liked to have attended, but cannot may view the livestream of her mass on nenaghparish.ie burial afterwards in Ballina.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Fennessy (Killballyboy, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) on April 9th 2022. He passed away peacefully in the care of South Tipperary University hosptal Clonmel with his loving wife Margaret by his side. Predeceased by his loving sons Paul, Michael and Damian and his brother Richard. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret son Seán and daughter Sarah, his sisters Ann, Elsie and Eleanor, his brothers John, Pat, David, James and Freddie, grandchildren Ciarán, Lewis and Bethany, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Monday, 11th April, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning for 11.30am Mass in St Mary's Church Clogheen, followed by burial in Duhill Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Clogheen livestream service St. Mary's Church, Clogheen, Cahir, Co Tipperary - Clogheen Market, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv).