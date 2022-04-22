Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 22

Mary WADE (née Chester)

Brittas, Cashel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

Wade (nee Chester), Brittas, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Manor Lawn, Waterford. April 20th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Mary, beloved daughter of the late Babs and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Danny, daughter Zara, son Daniel, sister Breda, brothers John, Thomas, Michael and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Margaret O'Keeffe (née Hawe)

The Spa, Clonmel, Tipperary / Windgap, Kilkenny / Letterkenny, Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret O’Keeffe (nee Hawe), The Spa, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Windgap, Co Kilkenny.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Donegal Hospice, Knocknamona, Letterkenny on Thursday. Pre-deceased by her husband William she will be sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Kevin, daughter Maria, grandchildren Aoife, Rachel and Conor, brothers Eddie and Jim, sister Nora, daughter-in-law Aisling, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

OLIVER HOARE

Late on Moanakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary

Died on 7th Apr 2022, Reading, UK. Predeceased by his beloved parents Oliver & Marie and his brothers Peter, Stephen & John Paul. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Leah and brothers David, Andrew, Declan & Martin, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Oliver Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, this Friday from 6 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Bohernanave Church, Thurles, at 7.45 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o'c. The livestream of his mass can be viewed on http://www.thurlesparish.ie/,followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery Thurles. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

Mary Flanagan (née Donnelly)

Templeroan, Templeogue, Dublin / Cookstown, Tyrone / Cahir, Tipperary

Mary passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Martin, she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters, son in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, brothers in law, sisters in law, and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening. A prayer service will be held at her home on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary (E21 KR67) arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm after which Mary will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society using the donate button below. Thank you.

Frances Delany (née Stokes)

Ballyboe, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Frances, wife of the late Tomas, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, daughters Ann and Eileen, sons Michael and Terence, brother Paddy, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Seamus, grand-daughter Barbara, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30 o'clock with removal to St.Mary's Church, Gambonsfield Church at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne CORRIDAN

Knockmeal, Abbeyfeale, Kerry / Emly, Tipperary

Ann Corridan, Knockmeal, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of 5, Slieve-Na-Mon Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary who passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21st 2022, in the care of the nurses and staff at Aras Mhuire, Listowel. Ann is very sadly missed by her brother Joe, sister Mai (Hickey), sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. House strictly private please. For those attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask.

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

Michael Kennedy

Cooleen, Silvermines, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Michael Kennedy, Cooleen, Silvermines, Nenagh and formerly of Foilnamuck, Dolla, April 21st 2022, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his grandson Cian, beloved husband of Peggy and loving father of Teresa, Marie, Mairead, Carmel and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brothers and sisters, sons-in-law Colm McNamara, Diarmuid Doran, David McGrath, William Cavanagh and John's partner Emma Duignan, his adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can view it on Silvermines Parish YouTube. Please continue to wear face covering in funeral home and the church. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peac

William (Bill) Fennell

Lakeview Drive, Templemore, Tipperary

William (Bill) Fennell, BQMS, Lakeview Drive, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 21st of April 2022, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, comrades and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral service in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Saturday at 1pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.