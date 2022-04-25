Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 25

Deaths in Tipperary
JAMES JIMMY FITZPATRICK
Ard Cruidin & late of St Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary
Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife & family at University Hospital Limerick on 24/4/2022. Predeceased by his beloved father James (Buddy). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila and his family Anthony, Melissa, Caroline, Damien,and Jason. His Mother Moira, sister Mary and brothers Billy & Tony. Grandchildren, brothers in law & sisters in law, his children's partners, nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.
May Jimmy Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Tuesday from 3 o'c to 5 o'c. Remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Those who cannot attend can view his mass on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.
House Strictly Private Please.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.