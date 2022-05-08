Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 8

Jenny Whelan (née Tobin)

Derravoher, Ballylooby, Tipperary

Jenny (nee Tobin formerly of Carrigataha) passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, Predeceased by her husband Frank and son Liam. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, Anne, John, Marie, Seamus, Pat, Frankie, Sinead and Catherine, brothers Willie and Sean, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brother in law, always in the heart of Laura, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (E21TP22) on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Jenny's Funeral cortège will leave her home on Tuesday morning at 11.00am to arrive at St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby for mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

May She Rest In Peace.

Nora O'Brien (née Morrissey)

Rossadrehid, Bansha, Tipperary

O'Brien (nee Morrissey) Rossadrehid, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. May 7th 2022. Nora, in the tender care of the staff of St. Martha's Nursing Home, Bansha. Predeceased by her Daughters Sandra, Collette and sister Berna. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Pa, sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Willie, sisters Mary and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Sunday evening, May 8th 2022, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Mass for Nora will take place in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, Co. Tipperary on Monday, 9th May 2022, at 11am and burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary.

Donal Gleeson

Lucan, Dublin / Newcastle, Dublin / Fermanagh / Tipperary

GLEESON, Donal (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Newcastle, Co. Dublin) May 2nd., 2022 (suddenly) in Majorca, Spain. He was a beloved husband to Grace (nee Collins) and dear father to Róisín, Áine, Maeve, Conor and Eoin. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, mother Anne, father Edward (Drominagh, Terryglass, Co. Tipperary), brothers Eamon and Liam, sister Anne-Marie, brothers-in-law Mark and Donal, sisters-in-law Eilish, Elena, Anne, Marie, Josephine and Gemma, extended family, many friends and colleagues.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (11th May) from 2pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Thursday morning (12th May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery. Donal’s Funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

DAVID WALKIN

Rathnaleen South, Nenagh, Tipperary / Knockmore, Mayo

Late of London, England. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on 8th May 2022. Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Josie and brother John. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes and cherished family Siobhan & Paul, brothers Kevin, Brian & Steven, brothers in law, sisters in law, The Walsh family, St. Josephs Park, Nenagh, his cousins in Rathduff, Knockmore & Whitegate, Co. Mayo, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May David Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Monday from 6 o'c to 7.30o'c. His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of his Mass on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery Nenagh. "Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

Mary Hartnett

Madaboy, Murroe, Limerick / Toomevara, Tipperary

Hartnett (nee Butler), Mary, Madaboy, Murroe, Co. Limerick formerly of Toomevarra and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, 7th May 2022, peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William (Willie) and loving sister of the late Nora and sister in law of the late Pat Swan. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday,10th May, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arrival on Wednesday, 11th May, to Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

Anna Hahessy (née O Meara)

Whitehall House Formerly of Ballyneale, Grangemockler, Tipperary, E32 H102

Peacefully, in the loving care of the medical staff in the ICU, St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, pre-deceased by her loving husband Richie, her daughter Bernadette and grandson David (who both died in infancy), her sister Helen (Crean) and brother Seamus.

Anna will be sadly missed by her daughters Maria, Colette (Crotty), Catherine (Hahessy-Madigan) and Martina (Murphy), her adored grandchildren, Cormac, Emily-Ann, Jack, Megan, Ava, Anna, Kate, Richard, Clíodhna and Aoife, sons-in-law, Jim, Martin, Bill and Declan, her sister Shelia (Walsh), brothers-in-law Billy (Crean), Pat (Walsh) and her dear cousin Breda (O’Connell).

May Anna’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (E32 H103) on Monday 9th May from 6pm to 8:30pm. Removal of Anna’s remains from her home to St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler (E32 TC03) on Tuesday morning 10th of May for Funeral Mass at 11:30am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning.

Mary Enright (née McNamara)

Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare

And formerly Kilnasoolagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her sons Brian and Dermot, grandsons Aaron, Kian, Ciarán, Sean and Eoghan, daughter-in-law Olive, sisters Phyllis (Woods, Thurles) and Noreen (Tighe, Montenotte, Cork), brother Michael (Shannon, Co Clare), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Eileen, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday, 11th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles, on Thursday, 12th May, at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

James (Jimmy) Chester

Ashcourt, Ballyclerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Chester, Ashcourt, Ballyclerihan, and formerly Albert Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Jimmy passed away, unexpectedly, following a long illness, in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday morning, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Valerie, daughter Sharon, sons Matthew and Mark, grand-daughter Stacey, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Anita, sister-in-law Olive, nephews, niece, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Jimmy’s family encourages the wearing of face masks during the reposing at the Funeral Parlour.