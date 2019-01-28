Borrisoleigh launch brand new Macra Na Feirme club

After a very successful launch night, the new Borrisoleigh Macra Na Feirme club has been established. As part of the North Tipperary Macra na Feirme region, the club has attracted people from a wide area surrounding Borrisoleigh and neighbouring parishes.

Read more farming news from Tipperary here.

The launch night invited people in to find out more about Macra na Feirme and the new club members are already looking forward to a number of activities, events and competitions taking place in the coming months. Some of these will include volleyball, basketball, the national talent competition, and a night away on a mystery tour as part of North Tipp.

If you have an interest in sports, music, performing arts, public speaking or agriculture then Macra na Feirme has something for you. Maybe you are new to the area and are looking to meet new people? Or you have recently moved home and looking to join a new club. With loads of events happening weekly from sports, quizzes, debating, singing, dancing, and social nights, there is always something in the calendar for everyone.

The next meeting for Borrisoleigh Macra takes place on Saturday, February 2 in Hogans Bar, Templederry at 8pm, where we will be discussing upcoming events and activities.

There are six other active clubs in North Tipperary- Devils Bit, Thurles, Nenagh, MacDonagh and Newport. For more information on Borrisoleigh Macra na Feirme or any of our other clubs, like us on Facebook Borrisoleigh Macra or visit our North Tipp Macra facebook page. Full information on the Macra na Feirme organisation can be found at www.Macranafeirme.ie