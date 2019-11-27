ICSA says it's time to deliver on Beef Taskforce

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham has said the time has come for Minister Creed to stand up and deliver on the Beef Markets Taskforce.

“We cannot wait any longer. It is outrageous that the whole process is being held up by the threat of legal action on two farmers. These threats should have been lifted long ago and we should not be in this stalemate,” he said.

Mr Graham said that the Bord Bia Beef Price Index had clearly shown there should be a rise in cattle prices, yet there had been no movement.

"Prices have been rising right around Europe, but the factories here are continuing to use the excuse of a backlog of cattle. In reality, they are just continuing to manipulate the system at the expense of the primary producer. We need to get around that Taskforce table and get some answers, he said.

The ICSA chair said that it was "as clear as day" the meat industry was employing delaying tactics and it was an "absolute disgrace" that they’re getting away with it.

"It’s time for Minister Creed to get serious and take control of the situation once and for all. Patience has run out and frustration is mounting by the day," said Mr Graham.