Tipperary farmers are urged to be prepared for the busy calving season

As we prepare for another busy calving season many farmers are opting to support their workload by getting general farm, calving and calf rearing help in as well as relief milking.

Below are important preparation pointers to help you get ready for calving.

FRS has positions available for experienced milkers and general farm workers to meet the seasonal demand; see www.frsfarmrelief.ie/careers

The Herdwatch app is also saving farmers a lot of time and helping them to register their calf in 30 seconds as they tag through their smartphone.

Now is the time to do a pre-calving walk-through of your pens, chutes and calving pens.

All equipment and calving areas should be clean and ready to use. It is always better to prepare these items in the light of day rather than scrambling to make them right at night when the first calf in on its way.

Calving supplies list:

nDisposable obstetrical sleeves

nCalving Jack

nInjectable antibiotics

nLubricant and disinfectant

nFlashlights

nOld towels

nBucket of non-detergent soap

nWarm water

If possible, make up a portable kit so you can quickly move your supplies to wherever your cow is calving.

Farmers will be all too familiar with the compliance requirements around calving, such as the necessity to tag and register calves within 27 days of their birth. This can be done in seconds and on the go with the Herdwatch App.

Now farmers can forget about the paperwork or switching on the computer when they get home off the farm.

With Herdwatch, you can register your calves in 30 seconds from your smartphone as you tag.

Unlike with postal calf registration, you do not have to pay for stamps and ink, and you get immediate feedback from the Department, which means most inconsistencies or data entry errors can be picked up and corrected immediately, rather than having to wait three or four days to find out in the post.

To find out more and to get going on Herdwatch before the busy period starts, visit www.herdwatch.ie

Contact your local FRS offices at Parkmore, Roscrea, 0505-21166, or visit www.frsfarmrelief.ie; or Cahir at 052-441598 or log on to www.stippfrs.ie