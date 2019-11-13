County Tipperary's camogie club's red letter year honoured with Sports Achievement Award

The winner of Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for October was St. Rita’s Junior B Camogie Team who won the club’s first adult County Championship in 20 years by beating Lorrha in the final, played recently in The Ragg, Thurles.

Two other St Rita's teams were also nominated for the October Award – both county league winners – St. Rita’s U16 B team who beat Ballina in the final; and St. Rita’s U14 B team who beat Cashel King Cormacs in their final.

This was a red-letter-year for St. Rita’s Club and many of the successful team of 1999 are still involved in coaching the new players and attended the award presentations in Butler’s Bar on Friday, November 8.

The award was presented by Mary Godfrey (Award Selection Committee), representing this month’s sponsor J.C. Kenny Wine Distributors, Galway.

Members of the St. Rita's Junior Camogie Team, winners of the Butler's Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for October, photographed with members of coaching team at the presentation. Back row, from left: Aine Ryan, Mary O'Mahoney, Edel Fitzgerald, Kate Davey, Leah Coen, Mia Treacy, Imelda Ryan, Sandra Spillane. Front row: Michael Ryan, Katie Ryan, Carrie Davey, Lucy Spillane, Nell Spillane and Kay Spillane.

The winner of the ‘Mentor of the Month’ award was Micheál Maher. Micheál is current chairman County Community Games; recipient of the Tipperary ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award; chairman Fethard & Killusty Community Games; Games Director Tipperary Community Games; member of the County Development team and delegate to Munster Council; previously enjoyed a very successful career in Rallying as co-driver to the late Frank Meagher, who died in an accident on March 10, 2002.

Fethard Secondary School enjoying some sporting success of late

