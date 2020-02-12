Scenes of great joy as Tipperary schoolgirls are crowned Munster football champions

MUNSTER SCHOOLS LADIES GAELIC FOOTBALL FINAL

FETHARD 2-12 COLAISTE TREASA KANTURK 2-5

There were great celebrations in the Patrician Presentation Secondary School on January 31, when our senior ladies football team defeated Colaiste Treasa Kanturk in Ballygibblin GAA grounds, North Cork. The Fethard girls produced an excellent second half display against the wind to beat Colaiste Treasa Kanturk Cork by 2-12 to 2-5 to win the Munster Final. The girls got vital goals at important times and showed great heart and work rate to overcome a very physical Kanturk team.

Inthe first half, with the aid of the wind at their back, Fethard got off to a good start with two points from Leah Coen and a point from Alison Connolly. However, this was quickly nullified by a quick counterattack goal from Colaiste Treasa. The Cork team added another point from the goal to go in front. The Fethard girls dug deep from the 20th minute onwards in the first half with penetrating runs from Lucy Spillane through the Cork defence and some excellent defending from Carrie Davey, Ciara O’Meara, Michelle Cronin and Mary Anne Fitzgerald in particular. The girls added further points with three from Leah Coen all from fees. The full-forward line held the ball very well during this time with Leah Coen, Áine Connolly and Jessica Moloney all working extremely hard to earn frees which resulted in scores. During this period Fethard worked a well work goal with Nell Spillane kicking low past the Kanturk goalie. Fethard went into half-time up by three points: Colaiste Treasa Kanturk 1-3 to PPS Fethard 1-6.

Colaiste Treasa got out of the traps quickly with the aid of a strong wind in the second half and they got a quick point which was followed up with a well worked goal, to go in front. However, this bought the Fethard girls to life with a goal started by Carrie Davey and Maggie Fitzgerald and finished brilliantly by Heather Spillane to leave the Patrician Presentation two points up. This was a great response to the Kanturk goal. The Fethard girls never looked back after this aided by tremendous support from pupils and parents at the match. The backs were waterproof in this period with great displays from Carrie Davey, Alison Connolly, Ciara O’Meara, Lucy Spillane and Kelly Ryan. Leah Coen, Maggie Fitzgerald and Nell Spillane tormented the Cork defence in the second half and produced a fine performance. There were joyous celebrations after the match when Lucy Spillane received the cup.

Thanks to all the parents’ students and supporters for the huge support at the match, Special thanks also to Mr Cummins, Ms Murphy, Micheál Spillane, Sandra Spillane and Chris Coen for training the team.