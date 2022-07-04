Popular Tipperary Progressive 25 finally returns after over two years absence

What would you do with a hand of cards like these? The Progressive 25 returns to Drangan this Thursday night.
Progressive 25 in Drangan
Following a break of over two years due to Covid, Progressive 25 will return to Drangan Community Hall on this Thursday night at 8.30pm.
We hope to welcome back many old friends and also a few new ones.
All 25 players are welcome to come along to what has always been a well-run and very popular Progressive 25 over many years.
Refreshments will be served during the interval.
Sologhead’s Kevin Hanly and Cappawhite clubman and Tipp centre forward Conor Martin with the Irish Press Cup at the All Ireland winning homecoming at the Cathedral in Thurles on Sunday evening.
All parishioners who are already actively involved in parish services are invited to attend a special meeting on this Tuesday, July 5, 7.30 to 9 pm, in St. Ailbe’s Parish Hall in Emly.
